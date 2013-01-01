White Paper

Improving the Technology Certification and Standardization Process with Comarch Automated Test Framework

At Comarch, we understand challenges of certification alliances and that’s why we have created Comarch Automated Test Framework – a test tool that allows for easier, faster and more reliable device certification.

Download our free white paper and discover Comarch's expertise in being an experienced partner in the certification environment for over 14 years. Read the document to find out:

Why do manufacturers join alliances that create certification programs for their technologies

What a typical product certification process looks like

Step by step selection and implementation of a test tools vendor

The most common problems faced by certification organizations

The seven most common challenges which may need to be overcome to successfully finish the certification process

Improvements in the certification process that can be made using the Comarch Automated Test Framework

